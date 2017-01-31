More snow forecast for Tri-Cities late in the week

Had enough snow?
The Tri-Cities should get a break from snow — but only for a couple of days — when the National Weather Service’s winter weather advisory expires at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Most schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday and snow continued to fall throughout the morning.
Wednesday the Tri-Cities could see sunshine Wednesday.
But a new storm system is forecast to roll in Thursday night, making snow likely Friday and Friday night, according to early forecasts by the weather service.
Temperatures should be colder than usual for late January, ensuring that precipitation falls as snow rather than rain. Highs are expected to be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday.
Warmer temperatures forecast for early next week could bring either rain or snow to the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
