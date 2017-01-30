Week in photos Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2017

January 30, 2017 - One of the wooden docks at the Pasco Boat Basin is likely beyond repair after this month’s heavy snowfall.
Bob Brawdy
January 30, 2017 - Jenny Williamson and her father-in-law, Bob Williamson, survey damage from a house fire that started with a infrared heat lamp in a doghouse early Sunday morning in Pasco.
Wendy Culverwell
January 30, 2017 - Lydia Cassinelli, 3, gets a spin from her mother Jane, holding brother Tyler, 1, during the weekend while taking a turn in the Monkey Dooz Salon’s car at their booth during the Tri-Cities Family Expo at TRAC in Pasco. T
Sarah Gordon
January 30, 2017 - Columbia Basin College’s Sabin Keo, right, and Alexcis Higginbotham (10) surround Walla Walla’s Jade Skidmore during Saturday’s NWAC East basketball game at CBC in Pasco.
Sarah Gordon
January 29, 2017 - Students with the Happy Dancing Group practice the Fengyang Flower-drum dance Saturday before the curtain is raised during the Tri-Cities Chinese American Association Spring Festival Gala at Chief Joseph Middle School in Richland. The annual event celebrated the Chinese New Year and the year of the rooster with performances from students from local schools.
Sarah Gordon
January 29, 2017 - An American Flag is held by ladder trucks from Walla Walla County Fire District 5 and Hanford Fire on Saturday during a memorial service for David “Gunny” Hare Sr. at Kennewick First United Methodist Church. Hare, who died Dec. 15 at age 78, was a retired Marine and the former Burbank fire chief.
Sarah Gordon
January 29, 2017 - An excavator with Big D’s Construction lifts rubble from a pile of debris Thursday while demolishing the Port of Kennewick’s former office building on Clover Island. The building is being removed so the Army Corps of Engineers can restore the shoreline and extend the public trail, as well as allow for future development. The work is part of a joint ecosystem restoration project between the Corps and the port.
Sarah Gordon
January 29, 2017 - Tri-City’s Michael Rasmussen, front, passes the puck in front of Seattle’s Donovan Neuls during Friday’s game at Toyota Center in Kennewick. The Thunderbirds beat the Americans 4-3.
Sarah Gordon
