It’s back — snow forecast for Tri-Cities Monday night

It’s back.
The National Weather Service predicts an 80 percent chance of snow Monday night for the Tri-Cities. It has issued a winter weather advisory from 10 p.m. Monday until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Precipitation is expected to start falling around midnight as a mix of rain and snow, turning to snow in the early morning hours.
Tri-City residents could wake up to one to two inches on the ground Tuesday with some additional snow possible through the morning. Roads may be slick.
Some cold air is filtering down from the north into the Mid-Columbia, lowering the levels that precipitation falls as snow rather than rain, according to the weather service.
High temperatures should drop from about 33 degrees Monday and Tuesday into the upper to mid 20s Wednesday through Friday in the Tri-Cities. Lows should fall from about 22 degrees Tuesday night to about 19 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
Another storm may bring snow later in the week. The weather service predicts a chance of snow Wednesday night through Friday night.
The weather could warm some over the weekend, according to early predictions.
