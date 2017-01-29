Kennewick seeks volunteers for commissions and boards

0:07 Kennewick man records mother changing Pause

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

3:15 The world reacts to Trump's refugee ban

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together