Kennewick seeks volunteers for commissions and boards

The city of Kennewick is looking for volunteers to fill posts on boards and commissions that advise the city council on various topics.
The city is accepting applications for the Arts Commission, Block Grand Advisory Committee, Civil Service Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Kennewick Housing Authority Board, Kennewick Public Facilities District, Parks and Recreation Commission and Planning Commission.
Any adult resident or business owner in Kennewick is eligible for consideration. Call 509-585-4238 for an application or download a copy at go2kennewick.com under the “Boards and Commission Application” tab.
Feb. 6 is the deadline to apply.
