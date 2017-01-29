Tri-Cities restaurant inspections through Jan. 20

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Nikko, 5025 Road 68, No. B, Pasco, Jan. 19, routine (60 Red, 3 Blue)
Notes: Lacks managerial control; food worker cards not 100 percent; back hand-sink blocked; room temperature storage; improper cold holding (above 45 degrees); incomplete consumer advisory.
Oriental Express, 1408 N. 20th, Pasco, Jan. 20, routine (80 Red, 8 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not present during inspection; improper sink used for hand washing; improper hot holding (103 degrees to 134 degrees)
Panaderia Estrella, 615 Columbia Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 20, first follow-up from Dec. 20 routine (40 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; room temperature storage; no digital thermometer present.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Billy’s Bull Pen Tavern, 4128 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 20, routine (10 Red, 5 Blue)
Catering To You, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 20, routine (5 Red, 5 Blue)
First Presbyterian Church, 2001 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 20, routine (0 Red, 5 Blue)
Frost Me Sweet, 710 The Parkway, Richland, Jan. 20, routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Lee’s Tahitian Restaurant, 1342 Jadwin Ave., Richland, Jan. 19, routine (20 Red, 16 Blue)
Old Country Buffet, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 19, first follow-up from Nov. 17 routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Riverview High School, 36509 S. Lemon Drive, Kennewick, Jan. 20 (20 Red, 0 Blue)
Round Table Pizza, 3300 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 20, first follow-up from Jan. 5 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Shiki Sushi Bar & Japanese Grill, 1408 N. Louisiana #108, Kennewick, Jan. 19, second follow-up from Oct. 24 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
Spice Things Up, 6600 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan. 20, routine (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Tres Pueblos Carneceria, 22093 West Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Jan. 10, routine: deli, (10 Red, 5 Blue); meat; (10 Red, 0 Blue); store, (0 Red, 0 Blue)
Uncle Sam’s Saloon, 8378 W. Gage Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 19, first follow-up to Nov. 15 routine (5 Red, 0 Blue)
