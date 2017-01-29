Local

January 29, 2017 12:13 PM

Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 31-Feb 1

Tri-City Herald

Jan. 31

Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser: Yakima Basin Integrated Plan briefing; Hanford Communities annual report;, gang and crime prevention initiative; mental health housing program.

Prosser Planning Commission, special meeting, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: public hearing regarding marijuana regulations.

Pasco School Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: discussion about seeking waiver from 180-day school year for snow-related closures.

Feb. 1

Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: mental health services.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Chinese Spring Festival Gala

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos