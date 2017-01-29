Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 31-Feb 1

Jan. 31
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., Prosser: Yakima Basin Integrated Plan briefing; Hanford Communities annual report;, gang and crime prevention initiative; mental health housing program.
Prosser Planning Commission, special meeting, 6 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: public hearing regarding marijuana regulations.
Pasco School Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: discussion about seeking waiver from 180-day school year for snow-related closures.
Feb. 1
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave.: mental health services.
