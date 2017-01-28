Kennewick police release photos of man suspected of lewd act on bus

The Kennewick Police Department has released images of a man suspected of performing lewd acts on a Ben Franklin Transit bus last week.
A 16-year-old girl told police the man touched himself after their bus departed the Dayton Street transfer station on Jan. 24. The girl alerted the driver when the bus reached its next stop and the man exited at the Huntington transfer center.
The man fled on foot to Clearwater Avenue and then toward Morain Street.
Anyone with information abut the suspect or his identity should call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.
