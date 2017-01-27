Possible icy weekend roads in Tri-Cities, snow next week

Roads might be icy this weekend in the Mid-Columbia.
Patches of freezing fog are a given. But the National Weather Service also predicts a slight chance of snow flurries and freezing drizzle from Friday night through Sunday in the Tri-Cities.
Even if there is no precipitation this weekend, the dry spell of recent days is expected to be short-lived.
Rain or snow — or a combination — is expected from Wednesday through Friday next week in the Tri-Cities, according to early forecasts.
An air stagnation advisory remains in effect through the weekend until Monday morning. Still air means pollutants will linger near the ground and air quality is expected to deteriorate.
Check the graphic at www.bentoncleanair.org for air quality updates.
Comments