Hopping into fun at 32nd annual Bethlehem Lutheran Indoor Olympics

Young Kaden Wright shows sharp focus and enthusiasm Friday morning while participating in the hopscotch event at the 32nd annual Bethlehem Lutheran Indoor Olympics.
Kids of all ages take part in the annual event, which includes indoor games such as bowling, speed math, long jump and hockey shoot.
The fastest student team traditionally competes against an alumni team in the culminating obstacle course event held in the Kennewick private school’s gymnasium.
Kaden’s mom, Ellen Wright, of Pasco, was watching him compete.
