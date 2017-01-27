Ice warning issued for boaters below McNary Dam

Boaters need to keep an eye out for ice chunks floating downstream from the Washington fish ladder on the north shore of the Columbia River at McNary Dam.
Thick ice formed in the fish ladder during routine annual maintenance of the ladder this month. As water is added back into the ladder, the ice is expected to break up and float free in chunks, according to the Army Corps.
Boaters may see the ice for the next seven to 10 days floating toward the John Day Dam and possibly farther downstream.
The river already has ice in some places from the cold weather this winter.
