Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.
2017 Polar Plunge in Kennewick

More than 200 people on Jan. 21 braved the 40-degree water at the end of the Columbia Park docks to raise money for the Special Olympics, the state's largest year-round organization devoted to sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. For a minimum of $50 in pledges, people took a quick dip.

No injuries in Pasco structure fire

Pasco police assisted the fire department on a residential structure fire at 115 N. Seventh Ave on Saturday. The building has been vacant for several years and is boarded up by the city of Pasco. Once the fire was knocked down, it was determined that no one was inside or injured. The fire department is investigating the fire further.

Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

Over 200 participants plunged into the Columbia River Saturday during the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge at the Columbia Boat Docks in Kennewick. A Special Olympics fundraiser over 80% of the money raised during the event supports local athletes.

Ice skating down the street

David Thrasher shared this video of ice skating on the street in North Richland before the sun melted the ice down. He was inspired by other videos from the area and wanted to see if it was possible in the Tri-Cities.

An Icy Time

The Tri-Cities reacted as schools and businesses were closed across the Mid-Columbia as a thick layer of ice covered roads, sidewalks and snow. Some took to the streets with their skates, others to sidewalks with shovels.

Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

Freezing rain started falling in the Tri-Cities right on schedule with the start of a winter weather advisory at 10 a.m. More freezing rain and sleet is forecast for the day with precipitation expected to increase from 4 to 10 p.m.

