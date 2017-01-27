Upgraded Tri-Cities Airport terminal is ready for prime time

The newly renovated terminal at the Tri-Cities Airport features a new terminal, security area and baggage handling system as well as an improved meet and great area. After meetings with the public the renovation was designed to be bright and airy with lots of natural light reflecting the beautiful laid back way of life in the Tri-Cities. Operations begin in the new terminal when it goes into service on Monday January 30.