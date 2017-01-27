Soccer fills Benton County Fire District 2 hall

Usually, it is a fire call that clears the Benton County Fire District 2 hall, but one time it was for soccer practice.
After weeks of practice canceled because of snow and cold weather, members of three teams in the Three Rivers Soccer Club were allowed to use the fire hall to practice before a game in Preston.
Caren Wheeler is the district’s secretary and a mother of two players. Her daughter Madison, 17, plays on the 1999-2000 Green Team and Cate, 15, plays on the 2001 Green Team. The family has been involved with the league for six years.
Playing outside in subfreezing weather was not going to work for them and snow on the ground ended their normal twice a week use of a field under the lights at Chiawana High School. Finding an indoor facility felt impossible with sites being booked by other sports teams and the teams hadn’t practiced since Christmas.
“This winter has been odd. I have never seen a situation like they are in right now,” said Wheeler. “I was sitting here, desperate, and wondered what it would take to move the trucks out and use the bay.”
The chief and fire district officials agreed to move the fire trucks and ambulances outside, as long as the temperature was above freezing.
Eighteen players from 1999-2000 Green Team, 2001 Green Team and 2002 Green team joined to practice. The teams often borrow players from each other, making it easier to practice.
Wheeler said the teams have players from throughout the south-central Washington area, including the Tri-Cities, Kiona-Benton, Othello and Hermiston, Ore.
“Last year we had a girl from Selah drive down,” she said. “It’s the highest competitive league in Washington State.”
The practice was a one-time event, and Wheeler said it amused the firefighters to help the teams and players appreciated the use of the hall.
“They came and peeked at them,” she said.
After the game, the teams are expecting to get back out to the field to continue their practices.
“We think the fields are going to be open with the ground temperatures going up,” she said.
