Acclaimed singer-songwriter Martin Sexton to perform Jan. 29 in Pasco

Luke Basile caught his first Martin Sexton show years ago in Virginia.
He didn’t know much about the musician at the time, and he showed up expecting to see the stage set for a full band.
Instead, it had only a microphone and a guitar. Basile was worried.
“I thought, how entertaining can this be?” he recalled.
Supremely entertaining, it turns out.
Basile, a Tri-City musician and recording engineer, became a die-hard Sexton fan that night.
He’ll be in the audience Saturday when the acclaimed singer-songwriter performs at The Scarlet Room in Pasco.
The show is a fundraiser for The Scarlet Room Foundation for the Arts, a new nonprofit aiming to bolster the local music scene and help up-and-coming artists.
Basile is a board member. The community should check out the show, he said.
“(Sexton) transcends genres. No matter where you come from musically, he’s someone you’ll really enjoy,” Basile said.
The Scarlet Room Foundation is the brainchild of Chase “Manhattan” Thompson and his dad Roland Thompson. Chase is the frontman of the acclaimed Tri-Cities band Night Argent.
“A couple years ago, we were talking about the big picture. (My dad) has always emphasized living your life with the purpose of helping others — and doing so by doing what you love,” Chase Thompson said.
There are so many talented musicians here. It blows my mind how much talent there is in this area. We want to do what we can to add to that.
Chase “Manhattan” Thompson
They came up with a goal — creating a space where “hardworking, independent artists would have access to the tools and support to develop their talents, allowing them the opportunity to create music in a safe and accessible environment for both musicians and their fans,” the foundation’s website says.
That’s taken the form of The Scarlet Room, a venue off West Argent Road, and the new Rainmaker Studios facility next door.
Rainmaker was founded in 1997 by Brook Floyd and now is a Scarlet Room partner.
The “tools and support” will include recording grants for artists.
Thompson said to expect more national touring acts like Sexton at The Scarlet Room, as well as shows highlighting local musicians.
“There are so many talented musicians here. It blows my mind how much talent there is in this area. We want to do what we can to add to that,” he said.
The Scarlet Room’s name is a nod to The Red Room, a now-defunct Kennewick music space. Thompson saw many shows there.
Like Basile, Thompson is a Martin Sexton fan.
Luke introduced him to me. I was blown away by his musicianship. I wasn’t able to peg him for a certain style. He’s 100 percent Martin Sexton. He’s himself.
Chase “Manhattan” Thompson
“Luke introduced me to him. I was blown away by his musicianship. I wasn’t able to peg him for a certain style. He’s 100 percent Martin Sexton. He’s himself,” Thompson said.
A New York native, Sexton is touring in support of his ninth studio release, Mixtape of the Open Road. He has a legion of high-profile devotees, including John Mayer.
“(Sexton) is the best live performer I’ve ever seen. I may just quit my job and go follow Martin and make a fuss everywhere I go, just to make sure that people don’t go their lives without hearing this man sing to them,” Mayer has said.
The Jan. 29 show in Pasco starts at 7 p.m., with special guest Brady Goss. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Basile thought back to that Virginia show, when he was surprised to see just a guitar and microphone on stage. He’s seen Sexton live maybe a dozen times since then.
“He’s the ultimate musician in my eyes,” Basile said. “He has a really unique show and performance.”
Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door, although tickets are going fast and people are encouraged not to wait. Advance tickets can be bought at martinsexton.com or thescarletroomfoundation.com.
The Scarlet Room Foundation for the Arts is looking for people to get involved. To learn more, go to thescarletroomfoundation.com. The Scarlet Room, 2820 N. Road 72.
