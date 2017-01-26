Air quality in Tri-Cities may deteriorate through the weekend

Air quality may continue to deteriorate in the Tri-Cities at least through the weekend.
The National Weather Service has issued an air stagnation advisory from 9 a.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Monday.
An upper level weather ridge will move over the Northwest starting Thursday night and remain over the area through Monday morning, keeping air stagnant, according to the weather service.
Pollution has the potential to increase to dangerous levels in the Mid-Columbia, according to the weather service. Stagnant air allows pollutants to collect near the ground where people breathe the air.
Oregon and Washington state air quality agencies recommend no outdoor burning and that home wood burning for heat be limited, if possible.
Benton Clean Air Agency data showed air quality rated as “moderate,” but already close to a level rated “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Thursday morning.
The weather service calls for more freezing fog through the weekend, with a possibility for some limited sunshine and slightly warmer weather Monday.
Comments