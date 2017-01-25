Trios Health launches virtual urgent care program

Brenda Atencio was pretty sure her daughter had an infected toe.
“It had been bothering her. Then I came home from work and it had gotten worse. I knew it needed to be checked,” Atencio said.
But the roads were bad and Atencio had her other kids at home, so getting to an urgent care center wasn’t going to be easy.
Luckily, a new service through Trios Health came to mind — one that allowed Atencio’s daughter to get the help she needed without leaving home.
Through Trios Urgent eCare, the girl and her mom spoke with a medical provider via FaceTime.
The nurse practitioner asked questions, examined the toe via the video call, diagnosed the infection and came up with a treatment plan.
“I was quite impressed,” Atencio said. “I could see that it was infected and I could see (my daughter) needed something. It was very easy to sit there and talk to (the provider). It was slick.”
Trios Urgent eCare makes its public debut Thursday, after a soft launch about a month ago among Trios employees.
Atencio is the Kennewick public hospital system’s chief nursing officer.
The virtual urgent care service is the first of its kind in the Tri-Cities.
It’s designed as an option for common and non-emergency ailments such as the flu, sinus infections, sore throats, rashes and the like.
Patients can request a virtual appointment online or by making a phone call. In a matter of minutes, they’ll hear from a board-certified medical provider such as a doctor or nurse practitioner.
The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The virtual visits cost a flat fee of $39, with patients able to submit a claim for reimbursement to their insurance company.
If the provider determines within the first three minutes that the patient needs an in-person visit, the fee will be waived.
Trios Urgent eCare providers can make referrals for additional care and send prescription orders — with the exception or narcotics and refills — to local pharmacies.
The providers work for the Seattle-based telemedicine company Carena, which also provides similar services for the UW Medicine and CHI Franciscan Health, among others.
Although the service is new to the Tri-Cities, it’s part of a growing trend across the country, said Dr. Wassim Khawandi, medical director of Trios Medical Group.
“Trios Urgent eCare is intended to fill the gap when your primary care provider is unavailable on short notice or urgent care facilities are closed or otherwise inconvenient to access,” he said in a statement
The service is safe and innovative, he said.
“The feedback we’ve had so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” Khawandi told the Herald. “Trios is innovative in its services. We want to make sure we use technology. We care about you. We’re with you, and we’re going to do whatever we can to reach you even at home.”
People don’t need to be existing Trios Health patients to use the service.
More information, including frequently asked questions and an instructional video, will be posted at trioshealth.org/UrgentEcare as soon as the service goes live at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Patients can request a visit from that page or call 888-TRIOS-03 (888-874-6703).
Information on Trios Urgent eCare will be available at the Tri-Cities Family Expo, which runs Jan. 27-28 at TRAC in Pasco.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
Comments