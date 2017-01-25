Out with the old, in with the new (clubhouse)

Bart Andrist, owner of Andrist Enterprises in Kennewick, gathers scrap lumber during demolition on the clubhouse at Columbia Park Golf Links in Kennewick.
The A-frame building built in 1948 was torn down and a new clubhouse is scheduled to open by this summer. The renovations are part of the city of Kennewick’s Parks and Recreation budget.
“It was a darling building but it just needed to be updated. New and exciting things will be happening,” said Melissa Hibbard, golf operations manager.
The popular course along the Columbia River remains open during the renovations. See a video at www.tricityherald.com/video.
