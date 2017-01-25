Freezing fog to persist through the weekend in Tri-Cities

Expect freezing fog and more freezing fog mornings and nights for the Tri-Cities through the weekend.
Fortunately, the Tri-Cities escaped the dense fog that hung over the Walla Walla area to the east and from Sunnyside to Ellensburg to the west on Wednesday. Visibility was reduced to less than a quarter of a mile at times, according to the National Weather Service.
The first day that might be sunny again in the Tri-Cities is Monday, but the weather service does not expect a significant weather change for the Tri-Cities until possibly Feb. 1.
The air over the Tri-Cities is not moving, allowing pollutants to remain in the air near the ground.
Data from the Benton Clean Air Agency showed that air quality had deteriorated to a level considered “moderate.” People with asthma or chronic illnesses should limit outdoor activities or do less vigorous outdoor activities.
Highs should remain in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s through the weekend in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.
