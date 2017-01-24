Kennewick Circle K store reports early morning robbery

The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a male suspect that took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars during an early Tuesday morning robbery of a convenience store.
The suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a bandana over his face when he entered the Circle K at about 1:15 a.m. at 4410 W. 10th Ave. and demanded the clerk give him the money from the cash register.
The suspect, described as a younger white male, approximately 5’9” with a thin build, was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.
A police dog from the Kennewick Police Department searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect, according a to Kennewick Police press release.
Anyone with information is asked tp call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org
The crime remains an active investigation.
Comments