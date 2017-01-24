Local

January 24, 2017 7:26 AM

Kennewick Circle K store reports early morning robbery

Tri-City Herald

The Kennewick Police Department is searching for a male suspect that took an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and cigars during an early Tuesday morning robbery of a convenience store.

The suspect was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a bandana over his face when he entered the Circle K at about 1:15 a.m. at 4410 W. 10th Ave. and demanded the clerk give him the money from the cash register.

The suspect, described as a younger white male, approximately 5’9” with a thin build, was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

A police dog from the Kennewick Police Department searched the area unsuccessfully for the suspect, according a to Kennewick Police press release.

Anyone with information is asked tp call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org

The crime remains an active investigation.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

2017 Polar Plunge in Kennewick

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos