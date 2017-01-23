Local

January 23, 2017 5:19 PM

Watch out: More freezing fog Tuesday morning in Tri-Cities

By Annette Cary

Monday morning’s dense freezing fog, along with icy sidewalks and roads, sent many Mid-Columbia school districts into another day of winter hibernation.

More freezing fog is forecast for Tuesday, but it is expected to hang around in patches rather than blanketing the Mid-Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

Students can check for any school delays or closures at bit.ly/snowdelays.

More patchy fog is forecast for most mornings and nights in the Tri-Cities through the weekend.

Early predictions show a slight chance of snow showers between 4 and 10 a.m. Thursday. It is the only precipitation forecast by the weather service for the Tri-Cities through the weekend.

Temperatures will be a little below normal for the Tri-Cities in January. Highs should be within a couple degrees of freezing through the weekend, with overnight lows dropping about 10 degrees from daytime highs.

Numerous fender benders and spin-outs occurred around the Tri-Cities on Monday but no serious injuries were reported.

