Tri-City photography studio founder dies

1:10 Pasco police chase couple Pause

1:11 PNNL studies ancient glass

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:11 Brush with death captured by motorcyclist's helmet cam

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:20 Rock Hill man pleads guilty in 2015 crime spree; prosecutors say he shot wrong man