Tri-City photography studio founder dies

The retired founder and operator of a longtime Tri-City photography studio died Sunday at age 96.
Jack D. Zinn of Richland had called the Tri-Cities home since the 1940s, shooting more than 5,000 weddings and 10,000 high school graduation photos in a career that spanned 56 years.
A native of Kansas City, Mo., his photography career started in 1938 when, as a teenager, he shot a friend’s wedding. That led to other jobs, according to a Herald feature when he retired in 1995.
Zinn was a flight cadet at the Naval Air Station in Pasco in 1943 when he met his future wife, Gloria. He got a job at Hanford after the war.
Zinn was shooting weddings part time out of his home in 1948 when he asked the Atomic Energy Commission for permission to open a studio. The AEC bigwigs felt he had not been in business long enough and wasn’t well-heeled enough to qualify for Richland, but relented five years later.
