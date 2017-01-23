Week in photos January 22-28, 2017

January 23, 2017 - Jamie Weaver, left, who recently earned a doctorate from Washington State University, holds a sample of fused Broborg hillfort glass from Sweden that is about 1,500 years old. Carolyn Pearce, a Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist, unwraps another sample at the Applied Process Engineering Laboratory in Richland. Scientists are studying the glass as preparations are made to incorporate Hanford radioactive waste into a stable glass form for disposal.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 23, 2017 - A sample of ancient Broborg hillfort glass from Sweden is stored at the Applied Process Engineering Laboratory in Richland. The glass fused together rocks into a hillfort wall.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 23, 2017 - Tri-City’s Dakota Krebs (2) greets his younger brother Peyton of the Kootenay Ice on Friday before playing against each other in a game at Toyota Center. The Americans won 7-4.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 22, 2017 - Dahlia Del Toro, 4, of Kennewick, holds a sign reading “Nasty Woman in Training” as she sits on her father, Jorge, with her mom Sarah on Saturday as they attend the Tri-Cities Women’s March at John Dam Plaza in Richland.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 22, 2017 - Special Olympics athletes Anthony Nash, left, and Mark Berger jump into the Columbia River Saturday as they participate in the Polar Plunge Tri-Cities in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 22, 2017 - Kamiakin’ s Oumou Toure, left, puts up a shot over Kennewick’s May Rettig (12) and Maya Thornton (22) during Saturday’s Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game at Kennewick High School.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
January 22, 2017 - Tri-City’s Vladislav Lukin (21) takes a shot past Kootenay’s Noah Philp and Kaeden Taphorn (26) during Friday’s game at Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald