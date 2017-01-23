Kennewick High grads to share friendship on Dr. Phil

Three Kennewick High School graduates will share their long-term friendship and their concerns about aging as guests on the Dr. Phil TV show airing at 3 p.m. Tuesday on CBS affiliate KEPR.
Camie (Killinger) Breier, Pam (Freer) Ragle and Lara Gregorich-Bennett graduated in 1989 and have been close friends since childhood.
Ragle wrote to the show about their friendship and her feeling that she was aging faster than her friends, through they’re separated in age by only 23 days.
The episode was filmed in December.
