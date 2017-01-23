Freezing fog causing icy roads, delays and closures around the Tri-Cities

0:22 No injuries in Pasco structure fire Pause

2:35 'Geese Police' use border collies to help keep birds in check

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

0:54 Federal medical marijuana patient champions drug's use

0:11 A time for snow angels