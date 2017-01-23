Freezing fog causing icy roads, delays and closures around the Tri-Cities

Pasco and Kennewick School Districts have announced they will be closed today because of the icy conditions on the area’s roadway being caused by freezing fog.
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has announced that staff located in Richland and on the Hanford Site are to report to work at 10 a.m. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.
Currently, many of the other districts are on two hour delays.
Check our site for the latest: http://www.tri-cityherald.com/news/local/education/school-delays-closures/
Comments