Extension cord likely cause of Sunday afternoon fire

An extension cord plugged into a space heater is the suspected cause of a Sunday afternoon fire.
Arcing electricity likely started a fire in the garage of a home near the intersection of Seventh Avenue and Morain Street. Capt. Nathan Rabe with the Kennewick Fire Department said the residents smelled burning plastic, opened the door to the garage and discovered the fire.
The family, including five children, escaped unharmed. Firefighters from Kennewick and Benton County Fire District 1 responded at about 2:15 p.m. and extinguished the blaze, Rabe said.
The home is structurally sound, but an electrical box in the garage was damaged, leaving the structure without power, Rabe said.
The American Red Cross is taking care of the family until the utility can be restored.
Comments