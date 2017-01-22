Mid-Columbia agendas for Jan. 23-26

Jan. 23
Richland Economic Development Committee, 3 p.m. workshop, 4 p.m., meeting, 975 George Washington Way: business license reserve program and city’s commercial improvement program.
Hanford Area Economic Investment Fund, 4 p.m., Ben Franklin Transit, 1000 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: loan reviews.
Kennewick Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: public hearings on 2017 comprehensive plan (capital facilities and utilities).
Pasco City Council, 7 p.m. special meeting and workshop meeting to follow, City Hall, 525 N. Third Ave.: hold public hearing on Transportation Improvement Plan amendment; and discuss a special permit for long-term dwelling units at the Thunderbird Motel, a Basin Disposal Inc. rate increase and a bid award for the Columbia Water Supply project.
Kiona-Benton City School Board, 7 p.m., 1105 Dale Ave.: Lego league stipend, revising the 2016-17 school calendar and approval of early retirement notification.
Columbia School Board, 7 p.m. 755 Maple St, Burbank.: homeless students policy, students in foster care policy and enrollment.
Jan. 24
Benton PUD Commission, 9 a.m., 2721 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick: approve pilot electric vehicle public charging station rate schedule.
Benton County Commission, 9 a.m., courthouse, 601 Seventh St., Prosser: approve $1.3 million contract to remodel former county assessor’s office in Kennewick to serve the Office of Public Defense (consent calendar); replace 80 sheriff’s deputies portable radios.
Franklin PUD Commission, 1 p.m., 1411 W. Clark St., Pasco: rescind outdated mandatory retirement age requirement and revise salary ranges for nonunion employees.
Richland City Council workshop, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: electric vehicle project status.
West Richland City Council, 6 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st, West Richland: wastewater user agreements with Vinmotion and Red Mountain Wine Estates (consent agenda).
Joint meeting West Richland City Council and Benton Rural Electric Board, 6:15 p.m., Sandberg Event Center, 331 S. 41st, West Richland: LED retrofit project, Red Mountain interchange update.
Kennewick City Council special meeting and workshop, 6:30 p.m., 210 W. Sixth Ave.: Hanford Communities Update; snow and ice removal update.
Prosser Budget & Finance Committee, 6:30 p.m., 601 Seventh St.: payroll checks, vacation buyouts, claim checks.
Pasco School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1215 W. Lewis St.: curriculum update, purchasing portables and fiscal year end report.
Richland School District, 6:30 p.m., 615 Snow Ave.: deputy superintendent search update, graduation discussion, planning for 2017-18 school year.
Jan. 25
Richland Planning Commission,7 p.m., manager’s conference room, 975 George Washington Way: comprehensive plan update.
Kennewick School Board, 5:30 p.m.,1000 W. Fourth Ave.: discussion about graduation date, graduation statistics for the 2015-16 school year and a capital fund update.
Richland Public Facilities District, 5:30 p.m., The Reach, 1943 Columbia Park Trail, Richland: CEO report; hiring committee report.
Franklin County Commission, 9 a.m., 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco: consolidation of 911 services.
Jan. 26
Benton County Emergency Services, 7:30 a.m., 651 Truman, Richland: election of officers’ 911 consolidation.
Port of Pasco Commission, 10:30 a.m., Osprey Pointe: container crane surplus and auction agreement.
Richland Parks and Recreation Commission, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: Frankfort Park master plan, field use fees and 2017 goals.
Richland Hearing Examiner, 6 p.m., 505 Swift Blvd.: hearings on Quail Ridge preliminary plat, Wild Canyon preliminary plat and rezone.
Comments