Tri-City restaurant inspections through Jan. 13

Each week, the Tri-City Herald publishes results for restaurants that score 25 or more “red” points on their Benton-Franklin Health District inspections, triggering automatic revisits.
By law, all establishments selling food are subject to inspection, from full-service restaurants to coffee carts.
Establishments are rated on a state point system that’s based on the federal food code for the conditions in the restaurant at the time of the unannounced inspection. The point scale ranges up to 415 points.
Red points reflect more concerning issues requiring immediate inspection. An establishment receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection must be re-inspected. Blue points indicate situations that need to be fixed, but not immediately. Restaurants receiving 10 or more red points when re-inspected are inspected again.
Past restaurant inspections can be viewed at the health district’s website, bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
For questions or concerns regarding reports, call the health district at 509-460-4205.
Establishments needing re-inspection
Aliona’s Euro-Bake, 4525 Road 68, Suite C., Pasco, Jan. 12, routine (25 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding (below 130 degrees).
Arby’s, 1310 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Jan. 12, routine (35 Red, 5 Blue)
Notes: Person in charge not actively controlling food safety risks; food worker cards not 100 percent’ no cold water in men’s restroom hand sink’ improper cold holding (between 42 degrees and 45 degrees) and no digital thermometer available.
Sahara Pizza, 6916 W. Argent, Suite C, Pasco, Jan. 12, routine (30 Red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent; improper cooling.
Establishments not needing re-inspection
Dutch Bros. Coffee, 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 13, routine (5 Red, 2 Blue)
Little Caesars, 4911 N. Road 68, Pasco, Jan. 13, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 6303 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Jan, 13, routine (10 Red, 0 Blue)
Taco Bell, 2404 W. Court St., Pasco, Jan. 13, routine (15 Red, 2 Blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
