Icicle photos from Tri-City readers

Dalia, 10, and her sister Dalia, 4, worked very hard on this igloo for days. Dalia found the icicles on the back porch and placed them on top of her igloo.
Dalia Madrigal of Pasco
Icicles and the Columbia River.
Emma Brouns of Pasco
Icicles hanging off the neighbors’ house in Richland.
Charlotte Matz, 8, of Richland
Icicles and the park.
Emma Brouns of Pasco
Icicles at Columbia Community Church in Richland.
Brianna Burckhard of Pasco
Emma Brouns of Pasco
Super long icicles.
Payton James of Kennewick
Cole Kasparek measuring our 4-foot icicle.
Steven Kasparek of Pasco
Icicles
Alexandra Robbins of Richland
Alexandra Robbins of Richland
Alexandra Robbins of Richland
Icicles at KinderCare.
Becky Badoux of Hermiston
Annalee Kodman of Pasco
Brianna Burckhard of Pasco
Icicle fun.
Alex Salisbury
Wintergreen icicles.
Emma Brouns of Pasco
Colorful icicles.
Hunter Woods of Kennewick
Icicle bush.
Carson Gregory, 8, of Kennewick
Icicle porch.
Cavan Cannon, 9, of Kennewick
Christmas lights on icicles.
Clete and Cale Hastings of Pasco
Garrett Issel’s igloo by Shana Issel of Kennewick.
Charlotte Matz, 8, of Richland.
Reid McMahon of Richland.
Luca McMahon of Richland.
An icicle in Kennewick.
Ethan Moore of Kennewick
I like looking at this grow every day on the corner of our house.
Sierra Neal of Kennewick
The craziest icicle we could find was at our grandma’s house — it reaches all the way to the ground.
Shaela Odd of Richland
Icicles in the Tri-Cities.
Spencer Schaef of West Richland
Spencer Schaef of West Richland
Spencer Schaef of West Richland
Spencer Schaef of West Richland
This is an untouched picture of an icicle hanging from our roof. Our roof line is 10 feet high.
Janet Sweet of Richland
Callie, age 7, enjoying the icicles.
Don Wantz of Kennewick
Icicle I found in front of my house.
Dennis Warren of Kennewick
Icicles hanging off my house. The biggest icicle is in the middle and it measured 3 feet long.
Becca Wharton of Kennewick
An icicle we got off our roof that is shaped like a guitar. Bailey Vladumiroff, 9, of Kennewick.
Bailey Vladumiroff of Kennewick
Found this big icicle hanging outside our house.
Yadira Hernandez of Pasco
Zach Hubbard is holding a huge icicle that he took off our house. Zach is 5-foot-10.
Tiffany Holgate of Kennewick
My son Braxton Johnson’s ice art.
Seth Johnson of Kennewick.
Peyton Butler, 7, holds a massive icicle, while visiting his grandma Toni Butler-Ducat in Kennewick.
Lori Wenner of Richland
Tori Kasparek poses with a 4-foot icicle.
Steven Kasparek of Pasco
This icicle started from the Christmas lights and has continued to grow ever since until now where it almost reaches the ground from the roof. Scarlett and Vanessa Jackie are very protective of it. They dream of harvesting and selling it like Kristoph did in Frozen.
Ives Jackie of Kennewick
The sea monster-cicle.
Gavin Stoyan of Pasco
Icicles falling. Emma Brouns of Pasco.
Emma Brouns of Pasco
Icicles on our front porch.
Hunter Woods by Kennewick
Garrett Issel, 11, built this awesome igloo with our Neverending Winter Wonderland.
Shana Issel of Kennewick
Ryan Lorence of Umatilla shows off the icicle that he found.
Dee Lorence