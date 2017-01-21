School superintendents to speak to retirees association Jan. 23

The Benton Franklin School Retirees Association will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Country Gentleman Restaurant, 9221 W. Clearwater Ave, Kennewick.
Attendees will hear a presentation by local school superintendents Dave Bond of Kennewick, Michelle Whitney of Pasco and Rick Schulte of Richland. They will present information about bond issues and building projects. Association members are reminded to bring school supplies for the SHAKE (Seniors Helping All Kid’s Education) program.
Cost for the luncheon is $14. RSVP at 509-582-6339.
