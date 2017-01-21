Fire damages abandoned Pasco building

A fire damaged an abandoned building on Seventh Avenue in Pasco on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters from Pasco, Kennewick and Franklin County Fire District 3 responded to 115 N. Seventh Ave. about 2:30 p.m. The blaze took about a half hour to extinguish.
The cause and the amount of damage remain under investigation.
The 1,600-square-foot home is listed as vacant, and Public Education Specialist Ben Shearer said it was the site of at least one previous fire.
No one was injured and no other property was damaged.
