Meals on Wheels menu for Jan. 23-27

▪ Monday — Herbed chicken, mushroom sauce, oven roasted red potatoes, green beans, apple cabbage slaw, peaches.
▪ Tuesday — Beef stir fry, brown rice, tossed salad with dressing, wheat roll, hot spiced apples.
▪ Wednesday — Sweet and sour pork, confetti rice, tossed salad with dressing, Oriental vegetables, cherry crisp.
▪ Thursday — Meatloaf with gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, multi-grain bread, pineapple upside-down cake.
▪ Friday — Grilled chicken sandwich, clam chowder, spinach salad with dressing, crackers, yogurt and berries.
Call for reservations the day before between 9 a.m. and noon: Richland, 509-943-0779; Kennewick, 509-585-4241; Pasco, 509-543-5706; Benton City, 509-588-3094; Prosser, 509-786-1148; Connell, 509-234-0766.
For more information, go to seniorliferesources.org.
