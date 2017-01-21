Dry, cold weather on the way for Tri-Cities

Who would have guessed a predicted week of patchy freezing fog would be reason to celebrate the weather in the Tri-Cities?
Precipitation is expected Sunday, but the National Weather Service expects it to fall as rain rather than snow. The high should be almost up to normal for January, at an expected 37 degrees.
No snow or other precipitation is expected by the weather service for the coming work week, according to early forecasts. But most days drivers will have to watch for patches of freezing fog during the morning commute.
Temperatures will drop some, although not to the lows caused by arctic air earlier this month. Highs should be in the low 30s through the work week and lows should be about 20 or 21 degrees.
