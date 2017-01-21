11th Annual Polar Plunge

Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald
Over 200 people jumped into the Columbia River as they participated in the 11th annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge on Saturday in Kenenwick.
Sarah Gordon
Tri-City Herald