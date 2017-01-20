Significant flooding not likely as temperatures to drop again

Snow and ice are melting as temperatures rise, but the cold is expected to return before the water becomes a flooding problem.
Daytime highs in the Tri-Cities are expected to hover above freezing through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
“We are getting warm, and then we are going to get cold again,” said Deanna Davis with Benton County Emergency Management. “The warm weather is not going to last long enough for flooding.”
With the temperatures being in the mid-30s, the water runoff should be slow enough to prevent streets overrun with water.
“We are going to see the temperatures drop back down into the 20s, which is our norm,” said Pasco Assistant Fire Chief Dave Hare. “I don’t know that we are a going to see a rapid warming with what the weather wizards are telling us.”
The counties are still preparing for possible flooding in low-lying areas along rivers, while cities are working to clear storm drains to keep runoff from flooding streets and homes.
Benton and Franklin counties are clearing roads of snow, pushing it off to the sides to help keep standing water from pooling. Crews are monitoring roads and are ready should there be a problem.
“We mostly have ditches, which go down to culverts,” said Matt Rasmussen, Benton County Public Works engineer. “We can have washouts, and that is really what we are watching.”
Chris Lee, Franklin County Emergency Management program coordinator, said they are watching the weather and communicating with the other agencies to track what happens.
“We have a bunch of chess pieces on the board and are ready to move them,” Lee said.
Richland crews are working to clear storm drains and suggest people to use sandbags if their driveways go below street level. Snow berms from plows could direct water to areas where driveways are shoveled clean, said Jeff Peters, Richland Public Works transportation and development manager.
“Our crews are working overtime to remove snow from our storm drains,” said Evelyn Lusignan, Kennewick’s public relations director. “We have a good storm water system. It is making sure the drains are open for the water ... that is our priority.”
In Pasco, John Millan, the city’s public works operations superintendent, said the city is prepared if the weather becomes warmer than predicted.
People can help by making sure plastic bags, leaves, garbage or ice is not blocking a drain.
“People are welcome to remove something (from a storm drain) that they can safely remove,” Lusignan said. “If people are able to remove it ... that is awesome.”
If it is too much, residents are encouraged to call their respective city.
Officials also warn drivers avoid standing water because it could be deeper than expected or splash pedestrians.
“Don’t be fooled by dry roads. Winter is still here,” Hare said.
Bill Stevenson: 509-582-1481, @BillStevenson55
