Weather system could drop rain or snow on Tri-Cities Sunday

The National Weather Service put the chance of freezing rain, rain or snow overnight into Saturday morning in the Tri-Cities at 50 percent as a weather system migrates over the Mid-Columbia.
It should pass by 10 a.m., allowing Tri-City residents to enjoy a day with only a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. The high should be about 37 degrees.
The possibility of snow returns on Sunday. A 60 percent chance of rain or snow in the Tri-Cities is forecast by tne weather service.
Only a slight chance of rain is forecast for Monday and then the Tri-Cities may see some sunshine Tuesday through Friday, according to the weather service.
Temperatures should remain only a little below normal for this time of the year in the Tri-Cities, with highs in the 30s.
