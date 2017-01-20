Lake inside TRAC stocked with trout for kids

Lunker Lake at the Tri-Cities Sportsmen Show is stocked with 2,000 trout for kids to catch.
Fishing costs $2 Saturday and is free Sunday at the pond set up inside TRAC in Pasco. A show admission cost also applies, with kids given $1 off the $4.50 admission cost on Sunday. Adult admission is $9.
Some of the trout are tagged with prizes that include fishing poles, tackle boxes, toys, Dairy Queen treats and a guided fishing trip for shad.
Lunker Lake is a fundraiser of the Richland Rod and Gun Club. Proceeds will be used for projects ranging from wood duck nesting boxes to hunter education.
Comments