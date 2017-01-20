Moses Lake man inured in crash west of Richland

A Moses Lake man was injured when the pickup he was riding in crashed on Highway 240 about 8 miles west of Richland Friday.
Adilene Medina, 25, of Moses Lake, was driving a blue 2007 Chevrolet Colorado pickup west and lost control at milepost 15 at 7 a.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The pickup left the road and rolled onto its right side.
Her passenger, Ruben Medina-Rangel, 28, of Moses Lake, was injured and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was released the same day.
The WSP reports the crash was caused by Adilene Medina driving too fast for road conditions and was issued a ticket for it.
