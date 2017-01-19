Prosser state legislator named assistant whip for House Republicans

State Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser, has been appointed to serve as assistant whip for the 2017 Legislature for the House Republican Caucus.
Jenkin will help House Republican Whip Rep. Dave Hayes. His duties include helping ensure members of the caucus attend sessions when important legislation is being heard and assisting in caucus meetings to help maintain protocol.
Jenkin was sworn into his freshman term after being elected to represent the 16th Legislative District in November. He has been appointed to the House Business & Financial Services, Commerce & Gaming and Community Development, Housing & Tribal Affairs committees.
