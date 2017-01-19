More snow? Chances good Friday in Tri-Cities

Thursday’s break from snowfall in the Tri-Cities may have been short-lived.
Precipitation is likely Friday in the Tri-Cities.
The National Weather Service is predicting both rain and snow after 10 a.m. Less than a half inch is expected to accumulate, with that much possible again overnight Friday.
Students can check bit.ly/snowdelays for any school delays or closures.
The weekend also could be snowy, with a slight chance of rain or snow Saturday and an increased chance Sunday.
Temperatures should be just a little below normal for January, with highs in the mid to upper 30s through the weekend.
Although Thursday was not a snowy day, it had its issues. Freezing rain Wednesday night turned sidewalks and roads into sheets of ice.
With many area schools closed for the day, some children broke out their skates and made the best of the situation. Watch An Icy Time at tri-cityherald.com/video.
Comments