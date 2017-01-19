Snow math adds up to more school days in June

For Mid-Columbia students, the heady thrill of the unexpected snow day — or seven — will come with an extra math lesson come June.
Subtract a day of school for ice and snow in January and then add it back later in the school year. The result is a school year that will likely last in the case of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick until June 19 or June 20.
One way or another, Washington law requires public districts to offer an average of 1,027 hours of instruction or 180 days unless they qualify for an emergency waiver. And, as of Thursday, it wasn’t clear if Tri-City school officials will apply for one.
As of Thursday, students in Kennewick, Richland and Pasco schools have missed seven days of school. There’s still more than a month of potentially serious winter weather ahead, which could push the tally even higher.
Around the Mid-Columbia, district administrators are consulting with teachers unions about how to put those days back into the calendar.
Washington law allows districts to ask for a waiver from the minimum instructional time rules for unforeseen emergencies. A spokesman for the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction said the weather-related snow and ice closures closures qualify as an emergency.
The rules are complex, but districts qualify for a shorter year if they make up at least three of the missed school days and the school year lasts until at least June 14, among other criteria.
Nathan Olson, communications director for the state’s education arm, encourages districts to wait at least a month before seeking a waiver to see what else the winter brings.
While area students reportedly are pushing the idea of waivers on social media, Tri-City school boards still need to discuss the issue, as well as if graduation ceremonies need to be delayed.
The Kennewick School District indicated in an interview and on its website that it does not plan to seek one because the emergency waiver law doesn’t mention snow. But OSPI’s Olson clarified that “emergency” is a broad category that does include snow and other adverse weather-related closures.
The Richland and Pasco districts said their elected boards will likely discuss seeking waivers when they meet again.
In the meantime, the districts are retooling their calendars on the assumption they’ll make up all the missed time. School years were supposed to end on June 9.
With the caveat that the weather could still force more cancellations, local districts say they’ll keep adding days in June to complete the 2016-17 calendar. Here’s what those look like if there are no more missed days:
▪ Kennewick schools will let out June 20.
▪ Richland schools will let out June 19. Richland had already planned May 26 as a potential make-up day. Had there been no snow, the district would have enjoyed a four-day Memorial Day weekend.
▪ Pasco schools are set to get out June 16, but spokeswoman Leslie Caul said they need to consult with Pasco Association of Educators about adding two more days.
“By the time your article comes out, it could be another,” said Robyn Chastain, Kennewick schools spokeswoman.
Private schools have somewhat more latitude to make up missed time.
Brian Kinnaman, principal of the tiny Kennewick Christian Academy, has canceled only two days of school. Students follow a home-based education curriculum that means they can add a little extra work during the rest of the school year to catch up.
It the interim, Kennewick Christian is merging its curriculum with the current weather conditions. Thursday is physical education day, so students turned their icy parking lot into an impromptu sledding zone.
“It’s good exercise and they had a blast doing it,” Kinnaman said.
