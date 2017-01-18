Tri-Citians set to attend presidential inauguration

Sharon Alfaro was supposed to catch a plane early Wednesday for Washington, D.C., but bad Tri-City weather meant the flight was grounded.
The 17-year-old junior at Chiawana High School in Pasco isn’t letting that stop her, though.
She booked another flight and should be in the air Thursday , heading to a youth leadership summit and her first presidential inauguration.
She’s excited. Alfaro doesn’t agree with President-elect Donald Trump’s “ideas, opinions and values,” she said. But, “I do hope that he will be a great president.”
And she’s looking forward to exploring the nation’s capital and taking part in the leadership program, which includes a packed schedule of programming, including the inauguration.
I think it’s an historic event. I hope I get a glimpse of him — that would be awesome.
Dennis Piatek of Kennewick
The teen won’t be the only Tri-Citian on hand as Trump becomes the U.S.’s next president.
Ardent Trump supporter Dennis Piatek, 65, of Kennewick, also is set to be there.
The president-elect “has the backbone, the courage to say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this is not true,’ ” Piatek said, adding that Trump is “the real deal” — a “straight-talker who speaks his mind.”
Piatek is a retired logistics manager at ConAgra Foods. He began supporting Trump during the primaries.
He traveled to Spokane and Everett to hear him speak, made phone calls, knocked on doors and waved signs.
He’s hopeful and optimistic about the next four years under Trump’s leadership. And he’s looking forward the inauguration.
“I think it’s an historic event,” he said. “I hope I get a glimpse of him — that would be awesome.”
Alfaro, who wants to be an attorney one day, is making her trip to D.C. through Envision, which offers career, technology and leadership programs for youth.
I want to show that we should all have the same opportunities, the same chances. And that anything is possible. If I can do it, believe me anyone else can do it.
Sharon Alfaro of Kennewick
She’ll attend the inauguration, hear lectures from a slew of high-profile speakers — Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai is among those on the bill — and take part in other activities.
She faced some serious challenges, including homelessness. She’s currently staying at the Kennewick youth shelter My Friends Place, a program of Safe Harbor Support Center.
But she’s determined to be successful.
“I really believe that I’m advocate for women and for Latinos. I hope to make a statement (by being there). I want to show that we should all have the same opportunities, the same chances. And that anything is possible,” she said. “If I can do it, believe me anyone else can do it.”
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
