Chancellor of Western Governors University to visit Tri-Cities on Jan. 25

Jean Floten, chancellor of Western Governors University, will speak at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce ATHENA Awards Luncheon on Jan. 25 in Pasco.
The former Bellevue College president led WGU since its inception in 2011. Floten presents the program, “A Virtual Success — Inside the Training Revolution,” during the ATHENA program.
The luncheon is sponsored by Battelle and will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 25 at TRAC Center, 660 Burden Blvd., Pasco. It is part of the Regional Chamber’s sixth annual Women in Business Conference.
The cost to attend the luncheon is $22 for chamber members, $32 for guests. For reservations, contact Jillian Marquez, jillian.marquez@tricityregionalchamber.com or 509-491-3234 by Jan. 20.
Visit tricityregionalchamber.com for information about the Women in Business program.
