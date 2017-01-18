Tri-City theater company hosting Ghostlight Project gathering Jan. 19

The Rude Mechanicals theater company is taking part in the national Ghostlight Project by hosting a community gathering at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Uptown Theatre in Richland.
Theater groups around the country are doing the same thing at the same time. The idea is to symbolically “create a ‘light’ for the dark times ahead, and to make, or renew, a pledge to stand for and protect the values of inclusion, participation and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, (dis)ability, age, gender identity or sexual orientation,” the project website said.
To learn more, go to theghostlightproject.com.
The Rude Mechanicals is a Tri-City theater company dedicated to Shakespeare and Shakespeare-inspired works. Its production of Julius Caesar opens Jan. 19 at the Uptown Theatre, 1300 Jadwin Ave.
