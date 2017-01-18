Women in Business Conference set for Jan. 25 in Pasco

The 2017 Tri-Cities Women in Business Conference is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the TRAC Center in Pasco.
The event includes 10 seminars and workshops, two keynote speakers, exhibitor displays, a book signing, the ATHENA Leadership Award Presentations, and the Best Business Friends (BBF) Wine Social.
Keynote speakers are Jean Floten from Western Governors University, and Diane Rolston, from Dynamic Women in Action.
An all-day conference ticket is $105 for members, and $125 for guests. A ticket includes a conference gift, continental breakfast, morning conference keynote speaker book, a ticket to the ATHENA Awards Membership Luncheon, access to all seminars and workshops, and an invitation to the Best Business Friends Wine Social.
Registration forms are online at web.tricityregionalchamber.com. Forms can be emailed to info@tricityregionalchamber.com. RSVP by Jan. 20.
For information, contact Jillian Marquez at 509-491-3234 or jillian.marquez@tricityregionalchamber.com.
