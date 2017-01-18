No business like snow business: Tri-City companies left scrambling

Edward Nicholson Sr. is just off the phone with his parking lot guy about clearing ice outside the pizza restaurant he manages.
The weather has definitely been detrimental to The Rock Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen in Kennewick, he observed.
But the company and its owner take a long-term view of the weather that has plagued the Mid-Columbia for the better part of a month.
“We definitely do want our guests back, but we do want them safe,” he said.
The Rock is doing what it can to keep the doors open, even if that means closing earlier.
“Keep things safe and business will return,” Nicholson said philosophically.
As the unusually wintry weather disrupts Tri-City life, area businesses have adopted any number of strategies to keep the lights on and the bills paid.
There isn’t much Canyon Lakes Golf Course can do about the white blanket covering the fairways.
The course has been closed for 41 of the past 44 days, said Mike Lundgren, general manager and majority owner of the private course in Kennewick. Snow has kept it from capitalizing on a reliable winter market catering to Spokane-area golfers snowed out of their courses.
“This is by far the worst winter that we’ve ever experienced,” he said.
But there’s plenty to keep the crew busy. The course’s Duck Pond restaurant and bar is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and the pro shop is open daily as well.
Lundgren said special events in the 3,000-square-foot event center keep visitors going as well, including a crab feed this weekend. While golfers may be missing from the restaurant, Lundgren said Tri-Citians are done holing up waiting for the weather to pass. They’re starting to come out, he said.
Kati Gessner, who opened Karma Juice in Kennewick’s Southridge neighborhood last fall, expected a slowdown as snow turned to ice. It didn’t happen.
Customers for her fresh-juiced beverages stocked up on juices. And her regulars are taking advantage of Karma’s Wednesday deliveries.
“Last week had some really big days,” she said, adding, “Today was a good delivery day for us because people are stuck at home.”
The weather has had only a small impact on Dr. Menk’s Mobile Vet Care, a Tri-City veterinary service with three mobile units and a clinic at Badger Canyon.
Jeff Barrows, CFO and practice manager, said the weather sidelined one three mobile units, a truck-and-trailer combination. The other two units are geared for snow.
Barrows said he suspected the snow would stick around when it began falling about a month ago, in part because of his northern Washington roots. “To me, it’s just normal,” he said.
It’s a different kind of busy. It’s not building busy. It’s protecting against the elements.
Jeff Losey, Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities
And apparently customers are adapting as well. Dr. Menk’s had a stationary clinic parked at the Queensgate Petco Tuesday night.
“We didn’t have any no-shows,” Barrows said.
The prolonged snow has brought most new home construction to a standstill, said Jeff Losey, executive director of the Home Builders Association of Tri-Cities. It’s too cold to pour concrete for foundations, a situation that spells silence at building supply centers and lumber yards, among others.
Losey isn’t terribly worried. Builders are waiting for the weather to clear and then will be busy in February thanks to pent-up demand.
Builders haven’t been able to relax though. Many are devoting their energy to protecting construction sites against the coming flooding that will accompany warming temperatures.
“It’s a different kind of busy. It’s not building busy. It’s protecting against the elements.”
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
