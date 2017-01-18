Tri-Cities Airport racing to reopen after ice forces closure

The Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco is expected to reopen early this afternoon after it closed Tuesday night when freezing rain overwhelmed efforts to keep the runways clear of ice.
Ron Foraker, who manages the airport for the Port of Pasco, said the airport closed about 8 p.m. Tuesday when continuing rain outpaced its ability to layer de-icer and then sand on the runways.
The closure affected six morning flights operated by Alaska Airlines and an additional two later departures.
Foraker said crews spent the morning coating the runways with liquid de-icer but it is taking time for the solution to melt through the accumulated ice.
He said several private pilots have chosen to use the runway at their own discretion, but commercial airlines won’t attempt takeoffs and landings until conditions improve.
Foraker said the airport is working as quickly as possible to restore service.
“But obviously pretty quick isn’t quick enough.”
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
