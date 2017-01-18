Ice storm warning issued for Tri-Cities Wednesday

The Tri-Cities is under a National Weather Service ice storm warning until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Tri-City residents woke up to a coating of ice on roads, sidewalks and cars Wednesday morning and may face more freezing rain through the day.
Most schools are closed today, including Washington State University Tri-Cities, Columbia Basin College and schools in the Pasco, Kennewick and Richland school districts.
Many public offices opened late or announced closures.
More freezing rain is possible until early afternoon, with precipitation turning to a mix of freezing rain and rain or just plain rain later in the afternoon, according to the weather service.
Daytime ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch in addition to overnight accumulation is possible.
Ice storms could cause some power lines to fall. For outages, call Benton PUD at 888-582-2176, Franklin PUD at 509-542-5300, Benton REA at 509-786-2913 and Richland Energy Services at 509-942-7421 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and after hours 509-943-4428.
Melting snow and rain may cause water to pool on roads as storm drains remain covered with ice and snow.
Travelers may want to stay home Wednesday.
Interstate 90 is expected to remain closed until at least Thursday morning because of falling trees and ice.
Interstate 84 in Oregon was closed Wednesday morning between Boardman and Ontario. Interstate 84 also is closed between Troutdale and Hood River.
Some flights in and out of the Tri-Cities Wednesday have been canceled. The 10:30 a.m. Alaska Airline flight from Seattle and the 1:04 p.m. United Airlines flight from Denver were canceled. Outbound flights that have been canceled include the 11:09 a.m. Alaska Airline flight to Seattle and the 3:55 p.m. p.m. Unitied Airlines flight to Denver.
Temperatures warmed Wednesday, but will not quite reach the 40s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service. Highs should be about 38 degrees in the Tri-Cities, falling to just at freezing overnight.
More rain is possible Friday and Sunday, but temperatures may be warm enough to give the Tri-Cities a break from new snowfall at least through the weekend.
The weather service predicts highs in the low 40s Thursday and in the upper 30s Friday through Sunday. Overnight lows in the Tri-Cities should be in the mid to high 20s after Wednesday night through Saturday night.
Comments