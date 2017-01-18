Local

January 18, 2017 7:42 AM

Overnight freezing rain causing more closures and work delays

Tri-City Herald

The overnight freezing rain is forcing some public buildings and businesses to close for the day.

To add a cancellation, send notices to news@tricityherald.com.

This list is being updated as new announcements come in.

▪ City of Kennewick facilities are on a 2-hour delay and will be opening at 10:30 a.m.

▪ Due to the adverse weather conditions, all nonessential Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff located in Richland and on the Hanford Site will report to work at 10:00 a.m. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.

▪ Work is delayed until 9:30 a.m. for the Waste Treatment Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility and in-town Bechtel National employees.

▪ The Franklin County Clerk’s Office, and the Superior Court will not open until 10:00 a.m. All dockets, trials and hearings will be delayed to 10:00 a.m.

To check on school closures and delays in the area go to bit.ly/snowdelays.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos