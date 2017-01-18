Overnight freezing rain causing more closures and work delays

The overnight freezing rain is forcing some public buildings and businesses to close for the day.
To add a cancellation, send notices to news@tricityherald.com.
This list is being updated as new announcements come in.
▪ City of Kennewick facilities are on a 2-hour delay and will be opening at 10:30 a.m.
▪ Due to the adverse weather conditions, all nonessential Pacific Northwest National Laboratory staff located in Richland and on the Hanford Site will report to work at 10:00 a.m. Only essential staff are to report to work at their usual time.
▪ Work is delayed until 9:30 a.m. for the Waste Treatment Plant construction site, Material Handling Facility and in-town Bechtel National employees.
▪ The Franklin County Clerk’s Office, and the Superior Court will not open until 10:00 a.m. All dockets, trials and hearings will be delayed to 10:00 a.m.
To check on school closures and delays in the area go to bit.ly/snowdelays.
Comments