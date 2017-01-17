Women’s march coming to Richland on Saturday

People can come to Richland’s John Dam Plaza on Saturday to support human rights.
The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Hapo Stage, and is open to anyone.
Participants should bring banners and signs expressing concern about a spectrum of issues, including misogyny, racism, bigotry, the environment, health care and human rights.
Following an opening ceremony people can walk along a meditation labyrinth.
The Richland walk is one of hundreds of marches across the country inspired by the Women’s March on Washington. The march is aimed at sending a message to the new presidential administration.
