January 17, 2017 7:30 PM

Women’s march coming to Richland on Saturday

Tri-City Herald

People can come to Richland’s John Dam Plaza on Saturday to support human rights.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at the Hapo Stage, and is open to anyone.

Participants should bring banners and signs expressing concern about a spectrum of issues, including misogyny, racism, bigotry, the environment, health care and human rights.

Following an opening ceremony people can walk along a meditation labyrinth.

The Richland walk is one of hundreds of marches across the country inspired by the Women’s March on Washington. The march is aimed at sending a message to the new presidential administration.

