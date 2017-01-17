Driver responsible for collisions flees Highway 240

The driver responsible for a three vehicle collision on Highway 240 in Richland Tuesday morning fled the scene.
The Washington State Patrol asks people with information about the red pickup truck with front end damage to call 509-628-2600 to help their investigation.
At 9:48 a.m. three vehicles were heading west on the highway, approaching George Washington Way, when the pickup changed lanes and struck a blue 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, driven by Alexus S. Stancil, 21, of Richland.
Her car collided with a black 2012 Honda Odyssey in the third lane, driven by Samantha Sarmiento, 26, of Prosser.
Stancil was evaluated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center for injuries and expected to be treated and released, according to hospital spokesman Jim Hall.
The WSP reports the cause of the collisions are under investigation.
