Eat All About It: New Kennewick Indian restaurant brings ‘express’ to native cuisine

Mid-Columbia diners have several choices when it comes to Indian food.
The newest entry expands the category by putting “express” into the equation.
Vinod Chaher, a chef, a truck operator and a dining entrepreneur, opened India Cuisine Express at 8624 W. Gage Blvd., Suite A4, in Kennewick last fall.
His goal: Simplify the sometimes complicated Indian menu and offer nine to 10 pre-made dishes along with rice that can be purchased on the go.
“There was no fast food Indian where people can just get it ready to eat,” Chaher explained.
With its proximity to Costco, the venture launched on a strong note. The unusually wintry weather has caused a slowdown in customer traffic, but Chaher said he’s optimistic business will boom when the weather returns to normal.
If all goes well, Chaher, who moved to the Tri-Cities 10 years ago, said he will replicate Indian Cuisine Express on Highway 395 in Kennewick and along George Washington Way in Richland, though he has no specific locations yet. He also plans to add a drive up window.
Chaher is a veteran chef and worked in a friend’s Indian restaurant in Yakima for more than a year before starting a trucking business on his own. He said the trucking business gave him the confidence to circle back to his love for cooking.
The business aims to serve Indian food fast, but Chaher said that doesn’t mean quality has to suffer. His dishes are prepared with fresh spices rather than premixed ones.
“That’s why my food is special,” he said.
The business aims to serve Indian food fast, but Vinod Chaher said that doesn’t mean quality has to suffer. His dishes are prepared with fresh spices rather than premixed ones.
The menu is limited to nine to 10 dishes such as chicken curry, butter chicken, chicken veggie, channa masala — most priced at $8.99, including rice and a slice of nan bread.
Indian Cuisine Express is open seven days a week at the former site of the Grill on Gage. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Ethos moving to south Richland
Last fall, Ethos Bakery & Trattoria in north Richland curbed evening hours as owners Angela Kora and Scot Newell shifted gears to focus on catering, events and business meetings.
Now the business is shifting again.
With the new year, Ethos is in a new south Richland location and has a new name. The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business reported that Kora and Newell moved Ethos from its old spot at 800 Dalton St. near the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory into the former Sharehouse Coffee spot at 2150 Keene Road. It will reopen this month as Ethos Bakery and Cafe.
Richland’s Bethel Church operated Sharehouse as a nonprofit community outreach. It closed the popular coffee spot on Oct. 30, saying it had not become self-sustaining as planned.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
Comments